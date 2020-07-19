1/
MOSKAL - Carol I. (nee Pelton)
July 10, 2020, devoted mother of Thomas (Dawn) Moskal, Timothy Moskal and Susan A. (Chris) Ford; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dearest daughter of the late Edmund G. and the late Ethel R. (nee Cluff) Pelton; loving sister of Lynn A. (late George) Paufler and the late June D. Herby; fond cousin of Phyllis C. Arthur; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Carol donated her body to the State University of New York at Buffalo-School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Anatomical Gift Program.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
