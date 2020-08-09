1/
Carol Joan DZIELAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DZIELAK - Carol Joan
August 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Ochmanski) Dzielak; predeceased by her loving companion Wayne Altemoos; dearest sister of Marcianne (late Arthur) Overs; aunt of Gary (Judi) Overs, Gail (Michael) Connor and Daryl (Amy) Overs; also survived by many cousins and friends. No visitation. Private services for family. Donations in Carol's name may be made to Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smolarek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved