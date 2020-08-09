DZIELAK - Carol Joan
August 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Ochmanski) Dzielak; predeceased by her loving companion Wayne Altemoos; dearest sister of Marcianne (late Arthur) Overs; aunt of Gary (Judi) Overs, Gail (Michael) Connor and Daryl (Amy) Overs; also survived by many cousins and friends. No visitation. Private services for family. Donations in Carol's name may be made to Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com