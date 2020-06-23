Huber - Carol L. (nee Estes) June 20, 2020 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Werner â€œWhiteyâ€� Huber; nurturing and treasured mother of Dawn (David) Southard, Todd (Deena) Huber, Troy (Marcia) Huber, and Joy (Darren) Caparaso; cherished grandmother â€œNonniâ€� to Aaron (Jennifer), Taylor (Taylor) Patterson, Troy Jr., Kara (Jordan) Schneider, Jared (Isabelle), Tyler, Shawna, Jordan, Marina, Danielle, Laina, Lauren, Caleb, Joshua, Mackenzie, and Toriana; great-grandmother to Emarie, Rhett, Liam, Micah, and three more on the way. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 3-8 PM, at the Wood Funeral Home, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolâ€™s memory to Crossroads Christian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.