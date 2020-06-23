Carol L. (Estes) HUBER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Huber - Carol L. (nee Estes) June 20, 2020 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Werner â€œWhiteyâ€� Huber; nurturing and treasured mother of Dawn (David) Southard, Todd (Deena) Huber, Troy (Marcia) Huber, and Joy (Darren) Caparaso; cherished grandmother â€œNonniâ€� to Aaron (Jennifer), Taylor (Taylor) Patterson, Troy Jr., Kara (Jordan) Schneider, Jared (Isabelle), Tyler, Shawna, Jordan, Marina, Danielle, Laina, Lauren, Caleb, Joshua, Mackenzie, and Toriana; great-grandmother to Emarie, Rhett, Liam, Micah, and three more on the way. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 3-8 PM, at the Wood Funeral Home, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Face masks are required. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, at Crossroads Christian Church, 1050 Girdle Road, East Aurora at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolâ€™s memory to Crossroads Christian Church or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY 14052
7166525549
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved