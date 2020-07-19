1/1
Carol M. (Haber) BEASER
BEASER - Carol M. (nee Haber)
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis O. Beaser; devoted mother of William Beaser, Joseph (Lisa) Beaser, John Beaser, Mary (Vincent) Phillians and Thomas Beaser; step-mother of James (Jackie) Beaser; cherished grandmother of Samantha and Jonathan; dear sister of Francis (Bonnie) Haber, Carmela (Harold) McElheny and Celine Mahoney. Carol was a Registered Nurse and worked as a cafeteria monitor and teachers aid at Clarence Ctr. Elementary School. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Due to NYS guidelines, 33 percent capacity occupancy will be observed. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY 14226
(716) 839-7100
