BEASER - Carol M. (nee Haber)
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dennis O. Beaser; devoted mother of William Beaser, Joseph (Lisa) Beaser, John Beaser, Mary (Vincent) Phillians and Thomas Beaser; step-mother of James (Jackie) Beaser; cherished grandmother of Samantha and Jonathan; dear sister of Francis (Bonnie) Haber, Carmela (Harold) McElheny and Celine Mahoney. Carol was a Registered Nurse and worked as a cafeteria monitor and teachers aid at Clarence Ctr. Elementary School. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Due to NYS guidelines, 33 percent capacity occupancy will be observed. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com