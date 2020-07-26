Carole SCARSELLA

SCARSELLA - Carole

Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest on July 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Norma Milholland and Remo (Jari) Scarsella; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Maxwell (Meghan), Agatha, RJ, Chad, Brandon, and Chelsea; predeceased by her parents, Remo and Agatha Scarsella and brother, Richard; survived by her brother Lewis (Mary) and sister-in-law, Eileen, as well as many nieces and nephews. 5 Things about Carole: 1) She loved to read. Her favorite author was Stephen King. She had a private library of hundreds of books. 2) She loved to smoke. She smoked millions of cigarettes. 3) She loved slot machines and Facebook games. She never won millions, but she had the biggest farm in all of Farmville and made it to the millionth level on Candy Crush. 4) She was an avid sports fan. She loved the New York Yankees and Lebron James. She HATED Tom Brady. 5) When her children were growing up, she was involved with their school PTA, coached their sports teams, and volunteered through Lackawanna Little Leagues. She was a mother, father, coach, mentor and friend. Private funeral services were held with Carole's immediate family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store