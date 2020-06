HOELSCHER - Carole Ward (nee O’Connor) Of Williamsville, NY, born December 2, 1927, entered into rest June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Hoelscher; dearest mother to Colleen Bogdan (Gerald), Kevin Ward (Billie Jean), Sheila Ward Bunda (Ray Perreault), Daniel Ward (Kathy) and the late Michael, Patrick, Timothy (Patricia) and Terrance Ward; stepmother to Jack Hoelscher, Jamie (Sharon) Hoelscher, Susan (Bert) Sweeney and the late Tricia Hoelscher and Gregory (Annette) Hoelscher; cherished grandmother and treasured great-grandma “Ning� to many who loved her. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 26, at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church. Contributions in Carole’s name can be directed to Newman Center, Amherst, NY 14228, or St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. To join Carole’s online mass at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 26, please visit www.StGregs.org/live-stream . Please share online condolences to our website www.DenglerRobertsPernaFuneral.com