Carole Ward (O'Connor) HOELSCHER
HOELSCHER - Carole Ward (nee Oâ€™Connor) Of Williamsville, NY, born December 2, 1927, entered into rest June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Hoelscher; dearest mother to Colleen Bogdan (Gerald), Kevin Ward (Billie Jean), Sheila Ward Bunda (Ray Perreault), Daniel Ward (Kathy) and the late Michael, Patrick, Timothy (Patricia) and Terrance Ward; stepmother to Jack Hoelscher, Jamie (Sharon) Hoelscher, Susan (Bert) Sweeney and the late Tricia Hoelscher and Gregory (Annette) Hoelscher; cherished grandmother and treasured great-grandma â€œNingâ€� to many who loved her. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 26, at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church. Contributions in Caroleâ€™s name can be directed to Newman Center, Amherst, NY 14228, or St. Gregory the Great Church, 250 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. To join Caroleâ€™s online mass at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 26, please visit www.StGregs.org/live-stream. Please share online condolences to our website www.DenglerRobertsPernaFuneral.com


Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
