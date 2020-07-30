1/1
Carolyn (Cornell) BALLISTREA
Age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen A. Ballistrea; loving mother of Theresa (Greg) Kensy, Christine (late Michael) Radecki, grandmother of Justin and Jenna Kensy (Brandon Wyatt-Bell), Rachel (Dustin) Kirby and Jordan Radecki; great-grandmother of Chloe Wyatt-Bell and Kylie Kirby; daughter of late Glenn and late Geraldine Cornell; sister of late Glenn Cornell, Bill Cornell, Gary Cornell, Robert Cornell, Roger Cornell, Cheryl Cornell and Joy Liddy; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Carolyn fought kidney disease for many years. She resided at Elderwood at Cheektowaga and was known as the social butterfly. Heaven gained an angel. No prior visitations. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Her last days were under Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, if desired a donation can be made out to Hospice.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

