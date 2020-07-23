Carolyn DiPASQUALE

DiPASQUALE - Carolyn
Age 78, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, Carolyn was the loving daughter of the late George and Lydia (Krenz) Feldmeyer; dear sister of the late Thomas G. Feldmeyer; devoted wife of the late Louis A. DiPasquale (BFD, Ret.); beloved mother of Linda M. DiPasquale, Esq., Denise, (Michael) Devlin, Michael (Jennifer) DiPasquale; cherished grandmother of Claire, Christopher, Sean Devlin and Melissa, Emma, Lilly and Louis DiPasquale; sister-in-law of Maria DiPasquale; and nephews John, Joseph and David DiPasquale. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, July 25, from 10-11:45 AM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY 14092. Inurnment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Lewiston, NY. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences and full obituary.