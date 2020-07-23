1/1
Carolyn DiPASQUALE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiPASQUALE - Carolyn
Age 78, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, Carolyn was the loving daughter of the late George and Lydia (Krenz) Feldmeyer; dear sister of the late Thomas G. Feldmeyer; devoted wife of the late Louis A. DiPasquale (BFD, Ret.); beloved mother of Linda M. DiPasquale, Esq., Denise, (Michael) Devlin, Michael (Jennifer) DiPasquale; cherished grandmother of Claire, Christopher, Sean Devlin and Melissa, Emma, Lilly and Louis DiPasquale; sister-in-law of Maria DiPasquale; and nephews John, Joseph and David DiPasquale. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, July 25, from 10-11:45 AM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY 14092. Inurnment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Lewiston, NY. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences and full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Peter's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY 14304
(716) 298-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved