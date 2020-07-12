1/1
Carolyn Marie Kubiak (Lysitt) STRADE
Age 78, of Buffalo, NY, Ashland, KY, and most recently Virginia Beach, VA, left this earth on June 9th, 2020. Carolyn was born December 22, 1941, to Edward G. and Agnes M. (Sniderhan) Lysitt. She was a hardworking, passionate figure of strength and a mother to many. Carolyn is survived by her children, Joseph Kubiak Jr. (Leigh), LynAnne Everman (Ron), Tara Childers; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Kubiak. Funeral mass will take place on July 16th at 10:30 AM at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary of Williamsville, NY and graveside services to follow at Harris Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, say a prayer for our mother. Attendees, bring a single flower to the funeral mass to commemorate the life of Carolyn.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
