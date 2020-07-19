SCHAEFER - Carolyn S.
(nee Jacus)
Of Lancaster, NY, May 26, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Mary Sue (Michael Richards) Schaefer, James (MaryJo) Schaefer, Thomas (Jennifer) Schaefer and Amy Schaefer; dearest grandmother of Zander, Jada, Samuel, Trinity, Zoey, Shane, Brooke, Colton, Sierra Rose, Hayley Grace and Levi; sister of Nancy (Bill) Anderson, Michael (Terry) Jacus, Joseph (Justine) Jacus, Mary (Steve) Delzer and the late Donald (Arlene) Jacus and the late Thomas Jacus; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Of The Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning, July 21, at 9:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com