Carolyn S. (Jacus) SCHAEFER
1939 - 2020
SCHAEFER - Carolyn S.
(nee Jacus)
Of Lancaster, NY, May 26, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph; loving mother of Mary Sue (Michael Richards) Schaefer, James (MaryJo) Schaefer, Thomas (Jennifer) Schaefer and Amy Schaefer; dearest grandmother of Zander, Jada, Samuel, Trinity, Zoey, Shane, Brooke, Colton, Sierra Rose, Hayley Grace and Levi; sister of Nancy (Bill) Anderson, Michael (Terry) Jacus, Joseph (Justine) Jacus, Mary (Steve) Delzer and the late Donald (Arlene) Jacus and the late Thomas Jacus; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Of The Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Tuesday morning, July 21, at 9:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Memories & Condolences
June 2, 2020
Joe, We're so sorry to learn about your wife, Carolyn. Please accept our deepest sympathy. Ed and Linda
Linda Frost
Friend
June 2, 2020
Joe, our deepest condolences to you and your family
Ed & Lorraine Wianecki
May 29, 2020
Mike & Terry Our love and deepest sympathies to you and your family
GERALD / LINDA CARSON
May 27, 2020
God bless you and your family. May Hod keep her in His arms forever.
Jane Quiram
