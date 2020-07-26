SCINTA - Carolyn S.
(nee Vaticano)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on July 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Scinta; devoted mother of Michael, Christopher, Michelle, and Daniel Scinta; cherished grandmother of Stevie, Melaina and Cassandra Wojciechowski, and Alec Scinta; loving daughter of the late Carmello and Mary Vaticano; predeceased by 11 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an accomplished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and business woman. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Monday from 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com