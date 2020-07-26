1/1
Carrie M. (Bue) FARACI
Faraci - Carrie M. (nee Bue)
July 23, 2020, age 95, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Charles C. Faraci; devoted mother of Joseph (Paulette); cherished grandmother of Christina and Nicholas Faraci; loving sister of Marie LaPorta and the late Rose Peppero; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Carrie was a beloved volunteer of Queen of Heaven Pre-School and is also survived by her school and church community. Friends received Monday, July 27 from 9:00-10:15AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:15AM. To ensure the safety of family and guests, please wear appropriate face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queen of Heaven School. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
