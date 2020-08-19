Carrie NORTON

NORTON - Carrie
Passed away on August 16, 2020. Beloved daughter of Edie (Tirpak) Norton and the late Timothy Norton; dear sister of Heather Lynch, David Norton and Brian Norton; loving aunt of Chelsea Lynch; loving companion of Robert Cravatta; granddaughter of the late George and Marian Norton and Laszlo and Edit Tirpak; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park, Orchard Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to People, Inc., 1219 N. Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Carrie had a joyful spirit, a zest for life, she loved laughing and had the most contagious laugh. She lit up any room that she was in and had a love for those in need and with special needs. She also loved her family, anything Disney (especially Disney World), cheer leading and her Buffalo Bills. Online register book at www.cannanfh.com