Myszkowski - Casimer J., JR. "Chris"

Casimer Joseph "Chris" Myszkowski, Jr., 71, husband of Josephine Jean Hillier Myszkowski, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home. Born December 25, 1948, in Buffalo, NY, he was a son of the late Casimer Joseph "Kayo" J. Myszkowski, Sr. and the late Mary Dziuba Myszkowski. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after more than 20 years of service with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He also retired

from the U.S. Postal Service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed framing pictures and artwork. He was a member

of the Retired Chief's Association and R.O.M.E.O. (Retired Old Men Eat Out)

Club. Survivors include his wife of 49 years; a brother, Thomas Miller (Dorothy) of California; a sister, Barbara Olear of Delevan, New York; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 14, 2020, in the ELMORE CANNON STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, CHAPEL with Chaplain Danny Williams officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the R.O.M.E.O. Club. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Tonawanda, New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sumter United Ministries, 36 South Artillery Dr., Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.







