STOLARSKI - Casimer J.
Age 98, of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest peacefully June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Zelaski) Stolarski; devoted father of Conrad Stolarski of AZ and the late Casimer "Kayo" Stolarski; loving grandfather of Alexandra (Bill) Noyes, of CA. Alexandra and husband Bill visited with their children Katya and Hunter, which Casimer really enjoyed. Private Services. Final resting place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Stolarski was a WWII Combat veteran, who served in the US Marine Corps and was a long standing member at St. Paul's Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com