STANISZEWSKI - Charlaine M. (nee Blauvelt)
Unexpectedly, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Robert F. Sr.; dear mother of Robert Jr. (Annmarie), Jeffrey (Dorothy), Jennifer (Joseph) Vicari and Brian (Jacqueline); loving grandmother of Lacey, Cassandra (Mark), Robert III, Gabriella, Tatiana, Brian, Sophia, Emily and great-grandson Jaxon. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 10 AM. Visitation later on Monday, 4-7 PM at PACER FUNERAL HOME, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Donations can be made to pdkcare.org
