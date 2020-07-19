1/1
Charlaine M. (Blauvelt) STANISZEWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STANISZEWSKI - Charlaine M. (nee Blauvelt)
Unexpectedly, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Robert F. Sr.; dear mother of Robert Jr. (Annmarie), Jeffrey (Dorothy), Jennifer (Joseph) Vicari and Brian (Jacqueline); loving grandmother of Lacey, Cassandra (Mark), Robert III, Gabriella, Tatiana, Brian, Sophia, Emily and great-grandson Jaxon. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 10 AM. Visitation later on Monday, 4-7 PM at PACER FUNERAL HOME, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Donations can be made to pdkcare.org. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 681-7078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved