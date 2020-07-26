1/
Charles B. TALLCHIEF
TALLCHIEF - Charles B.
Of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, died unexpectedly Friday July 24, 2020, he was 51. Loving son of Esther (Norman Jimerson) Williams and Albert Tallchief; father of Ashley (Daniel) Moyer, Courtney (Tekahentake) Regis, Timothy, Cameron, Christian and Gabriel Tallchief; brother of Benji (Emily) Tallchief, Heather (Josh) Miller, Erin (Kevin Jimerson) Tallchief, Annie, Asia Tallchief and Ryan Jimerson; grandfather of Jaina and Jace Moyer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Charles was a member of the Beaver Clan. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY 14006
(716) 549-1100
