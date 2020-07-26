TALLCHIEF - Charles B.

Of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, died unexpectedly Friday July 24, 2020, he was 51. Loving son of Esther (Norman Jimerson) Williams and Albert Tallchief; father of Ashley (Daniel) Moyer, Courtney (Tekahentake) Regis, Timothy, Cameron, Christian and Gabriel Tallchief; brother of Benji (Emily) Tallchief, Heather (Josh) Miller, Erin (Kevin Jimerson) Tallchief, Annie, Asia Tallchief and Ryan Jimerson; grandfather of Jaina and Jace Moyer; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Charles was a member of the Beaver Clan. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store