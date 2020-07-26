WOLFMUELLER - Charles E.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Petre) Wolfmueller; devoted father of Sandy (Ed) Brown; cherished grandfather of Cheryl (Michael) Hall, Melissa (Steve) Guziejka and Kristin (James) Senneff; adored great-grandfather of Madeline, Emelia, Jaxen, Brady, Sophia and Nathan; loving son of the late Adolf and Gertrude Wolfmueller; dear brother of the late Douglas (late Alice) Wolfmueller; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private Service to be attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) and Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr. Wolfmueller was a veteran of the US Army, during WWII. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com