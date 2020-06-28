Charles FULLER
FULLER - Charles
of Buffalo, NY, June 22, 2020. Dear resident of the Winspear IRA-People Inc., beloved uncle of Patricia (Dennis) Bartnik, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Services with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Chittenango, NY will be held privately. Charles was a Big Yankee's Fan. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
