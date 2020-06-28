Charles FULLER

FULLER - Charles
of Buffalo, NY, June 22, 2020. Dear resident of the Winspear IRA-People Inc., beloved uncle of Patricia (Dennis) Bartnik, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Services with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Chittenango, NY will be held privately. Charles was a Big Yankee's Fan. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.