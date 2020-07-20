NICOMETO - Charles J., III
Of Lockport, entered into rest July 18, 2020. Long time partner of Victor A. Talowski; loving son of the late Charles and Roslynn (nee Sanderson) Nicometo Jr.; dear brother of Charlene (John) Speck, Kim (Robert) Sedor and Laurie (Gary) Piper; fond uncle of Nicole and Joseph Sedor and Nicholas, Todd and Aaron Speck; extended loving family Ron and Cheryl Talowski, Dawn Tymorek (Harry Eberl), Alexis and Colby Tymorek; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com