Charles J. NICOMETO III
NICOMETO - Charles J., III
Of Lockport, entered into rest July 18, 2020. Long time partner of Victor A. Talowski; loving son of the late Charles and Roslynn (nee Sanderson) Nicometo Jr.; dear brother of Charlene (John) Speck, Kim (Robert) Sedor and Laurie (Gary) Piper; fond uncle of Nicole and Joseph Sedor and Nicholas, Todd and Aaron Speck; extended loving family Ron and Cheryl Talowski, Dawn Tymorek (Harry Eberl), Alexis and Colby Tymorek; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
