Charles L. PIERCE
PIERCE - Charles L.
July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ingrid (nee Brauner) Pierce; devoted father of Debra M. (Robert) Patterson, Teresa E. (Timothy) Franks and Elizabeth A. Pierce; loving grandfather of Brittany, Shawna (Christopher) Ahrens, Nicholas, Jena (John) Fiorella, Richelle, Spencer, Mackenzie, Pierce and Reed; great-grandfather of Giana and Mia; dear brother of Renee, Joseph, Daniel, Marie, Tim, Kathy, Loretta, Barbara, Kevin and the late Joan, Margie, Patricia and Richard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Saturday, August 1st from 2-5 PM. Unpausing guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience, if entry to the Funeral Home is delayed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
