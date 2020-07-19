STUART - Charles P.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Margaret (nee O'Kane) Stuart; devoted father of Donna (Dominic) Saia, Paul (Lisa) Stuart, Owen (Kathleen Haggerty) Stuart, Alison (David) DeGlopper, and Sean (Emily) Stuart; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving son of the late Charles and Alice (nee McCoy) Stuart; dear brother of Geraldine "Gerry" (Eddie) McGurk, the late Marie (Arty) Smyth and the late James Stuart; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Mr. Stuart's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, or online at www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com