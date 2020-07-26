1/1
Charles T. "Chuck" ALAIMO
ALAIMO - Charles T. "Chuck"
July 24, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of Rosina (nee Cantafio) Alaimo; devoted father of Joanne C. Alaimo Taylor and Charles V. (Megan) Alaimo; loving grandfather of Emily Taylor, Lucas and Zoe Alaimo; brother of Carol J. Alaimo; brother-in-law of Mary (Joseph) Riccio and Frances Cantafio; uncle of John (Sonja) and Michael (Elizabeth) Riccio and Joey Latona; son-in-law of Giovanna Cantafio; also survived by his parrot Rocky and many cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Chuck was an active member of the Navy League, actively involved with the Sea Scouts and Naval Cadet Program, an avid fisherman and nature sports enthusiast. Chuck served for over 30 years as an Assistant Director of a NYS Division for Youth Facility. If desired, memorials may be made in Chuck's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Chuck's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 26, 2020
I worked with Chuck at DFY on Best Street. He was one of the nicest people I met there. When I first starting working there Chuck was always a friendly face and a helping hand in navigating through the facility. His kindness has never been forgotten. My deepest sympathy to his family for this great loss. RIP Chuck.
Christine Scheuer
Coworker
