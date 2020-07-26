COLEMAN - Charlesetta
(nee Johnson)
July 23, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Willie James Coleman; dearest mother of Brian K. (Cheryl) Coleman Sr.; devoted grandmother of Charmetra (Marcus) Thomas, Shawnteia (Banks) Johnson III., Brian K. Coleman Jr., Brandon Howard and six great-grandchildren; survived by her sister Betty Andrews and predeceased by 13 siblings; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present Friday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 East North St., Buffalo, where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry.