Charlesetta (Johnson) COLEMAN
COLEMAN - Charlesetta
(nee Johnson)
July 23, 2020, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Willie James Coleman; dearest mother of Brian K. (Cheryl) Coleman Sr.; devoted grandmother of Charmetra (Marcus) Thomas, Shawnteia (Banks) Johnson III., Brian K. Coleman Jr., Brandon Howard and six great-grandchildren; survived by her sister Betty Andrews and predeceased by 13 siblings; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will be present Friday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 East North St., Buffalo, where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Arrangements by the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences on Charlesetta's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 836-6500
