FLEMING - Charlotte E.
July 7, 2020. Loving mother of Reginald Jr., Charlette Y. and Courtney B. Holmes; grandmother of four; sister of Ralph Fleming, Rhondas Hayashi and Patricia Pratt; predeceased by parents and sister; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Public visitation, Wednesday, 2-6 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Private family service Thursday and interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. According to NYS Guidelines, all are requested to wear masks.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.