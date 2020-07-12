1/1
Charlotte E. FLEMING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLEMING - Charlotte E.
July 7, 2020. Loving mother of Reginald Jr., Charlette Y. and Courtney B. Holmes; grandmother of four; sister of Ralph Fleming, Rhondas Hayashi and Patricia Pratt; predeceased by parents and sister; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Public visitation, Wednesday, 2-6 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. Private family service Thursday and interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. According to NYS Guidelines, all are requested to wear masks.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.
1933 Kensington Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
716-834-0324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved