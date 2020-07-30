1/
Charlotte June (Platz) HECK
HECK - Charlotte June (nee Platz)
Born June 20, 1927, June reached the end of her life on July 24, 2020, after a life well-lived. Her daughters, Karen Heck (Bruce Olson), Janet Heck Doyle (Fred) and Diane Heck Butterfield (Jeff) know she is at peace and happy to be reunited with her husband, Carroll Gustav (Gus) Heck and all of her family and friends who preceded her in death. From Baltimore to Buffalo, to Port St. Lucie, June lived a life of caring kindness, love of learning and adventure. Her daughters and grandchildren (Carly and Adam Butterfield and Lucas Callaghan Gustav Doyle) will honor and memorialize their parents and grandparents by living a life of respect for all, extending kindness and working to make the world better. No services are planned. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. or the charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
