Charlotte O. (Mann) RUTTER
RUTTER - Charlotte O.
(Mann)
July 15, 2020 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Donald H. Rutter Sr.; dear mother of Donald (late Eileen) Rutter Jr., Cheryl (late William) Robinson, Sandra (Al) Gallagher and Susan Foss; loving grandmother of Sally, Jennifer, Scott, Brent, Martin, Molly, Daniel, and Albert; great-grandmother of Tanner, Lily and Riley; sister of the late Mildred (late William) Robinson, Frederick (late Lois) Mann, Jr. and Eleanor (late Irving) Boorman. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park will be held privately. Charlotte was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Online condolences offered at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
