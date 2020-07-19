RUTTER - Charlotte O.
(Mann)
July 15, 2020 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Donald H. Rutter Sr.; dear mother of Donald (late Eileen) Rutter Jr., Cheryl (late William) Robinson, Sandra (Al) Gallagher and Susan Foss; loving grandmother of Sally, Jennifer, Scott, Brent, Martin, Molly, Daniel, and Albert; great-grandmother of Tanner, Lily and Riley; sister of the late Mildred (late William) Robinson, Frederick (late Lois) Mann, Jr. and Eleanor (late Irving) Boorman. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park will be held privately. Charlotte was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Online condolences offered at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com