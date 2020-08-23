PINIEWSKI - Cheryl A.

Of West Seneca, NY, age 69, August 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Edward and Shirley (nee Loos) Piniewski; sister of Linda (Henry Torgerson) (late Leonard) Loveless, of Buffalo, WY, Michael (Louise McDevitt) Piniewski, of West Dover, VT; beloved aunt of Kate and Devan Piniewski. Cheryl spent many years in the early childhood education field and was loved by many children. Donations may be made to the cancer charity of your choosing, in Cheryl's name. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store