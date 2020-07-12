DANE - Cheryl Ruth

Passed away on July 3, 2020, at Schoellkopf Health Center, where she resided since 2014. Cheryl was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on January 20, 1944. Cheryl is survived by her son Matthew Dane (Thonotasassa, FL); sister Dorothy Dane Swick (Niagara Wheatfield); sister-in-law Joanne (Roger) Dane (Williamsville); many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews. Cheryl had Multiple Sclerosis since she was 18-years-old. MS never hindered her positive attitude in the least. Befriending everyone she ever met, greeting them with her beaming smile, she was cheerful and fun, a kind and loving soul. She loved people. Cheryl even wrote letters to politicians advocating for those fellow patients in her nursing home. Her bulletin board was brimming with pictures of children and family. She had many lifelong friends and she was very fond of her family, being especially proud of her son, Matthew. Her good friend Eloise Hamilton was always there for her. Cheryl was predeceased by her parents, Leslie Achilles Dane Sr. and Ruth May Bolton Dane; her brothers Richard (Pauline) Dane, Leslie A. (Betty) Dane Jr., and Roger Dane; brother-in-law Donald I. Swick; sister-in-law Elaine (Roger) Dane; nephews Donald D. Swick, Matthew R. Swick; and a niece Carol R. Dane. Cheryl will be remembered, loved, and missed by all those who had the good fortune to know her. Cheryl had a beautiful giving heart, and in that spirit has donated her body to science, helping others even in her death. In lieu of a funeral, and in remembrance of Cheryl, memorial donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in her name.







