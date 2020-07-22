1/1
Chester J. DOMPKOWSKI
DOMPKOWSKI - Chester J.
May 31, 2020. Dear father of Joseph (Juliana) Dompkowski, James Oaksun, Jean Marcucci, Mary (Mark) Archer; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of two; brother of Eileen Jurek; predeceased by sister Dolores Blattenberger. Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 12 noon at SS. Peter & Paul Parish, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY, on Friday, July 24, interment with military honors will follow Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Hamburg, NY. After his retirement from the U.S. Army, Mr. Dompkowski settled in Hamburg where he taught for many years at Hopevale School. Donations in his name suggested to the Recreation Department of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Community Living Center, 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Online condolences at www.tomaszewskifh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
SS. Peter & Paul Parish
