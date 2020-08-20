1/1
Chester J. "Chet" MARTIN Jr.
MARTIN - Chester J., Jr. "Chet"
August 18, 2020 age 75, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of Lynne (nee Van Buskirk) Martin; dearest father of Ed (Lorri) Weaver, late Raymond Weaver and Scott Martin; "special father" of Eugenia Cotton; grandfather of Alison Martin; also survived by great grandchildren; son of the late Chester J. Sr. and Charlotte (nee Wilford) Martin; brother of late Charlotte Macy and Joel (Sue) Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 22nd, from 2-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Chet was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retiree of Painters Local #43, an Exempt Member of Pine Hill Hose Co. #5, former Fire Chief of Aetna Hose Co. and an Asst. Chief for the Village of Depew and a Life Member and former President of the Clutch Artist for 53 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the D.A.V.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
August 20, 2020
Lynne, I can’t express my sorrow for this great loss. Take comfort that you have a lot of friends to lean on. Pam
Pamela Daniels
Friend
