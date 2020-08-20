MARTIN - Chester J., Jr. "Chet"
August 18, 2020 age 75, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of Lynne (nee Van Buskirk) Martin; dearest father of Ed (Lorri) Weaver, late Raymond Weaver and Scott Martin; "special father" of Eugenia Cotton; grandfather of Alison Martin; also survived by great grandchildren; son of the late Chester J. Sr. and Charlotte (nee Wilford) Martin; brother of late Charlotte Macy and Joel (Sue) Martin; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 22nd, from 2-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Chet was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a retiree of Painters Local #43, an Exempt Member of Pine Hill Hose Co. #5, former Fire Chief of Aetna Hose Co. and an Asst. Chief for the Village of Depew and a Life Member and former President of the Clutch Artist for 53 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the D.A.V.