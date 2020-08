BUTCHER - Chris R.Passed away August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (Ruddock); dear father of Lucas and Abby Butcher; dog grandfather of Jax; son of Jean (Murdock) and the late Robert Butcher; brother of Debbie (John) Hembrook, Kathy Noto, and Mary Lester; also survived by many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com