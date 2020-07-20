1/1
Christine DiORIO
DiORIO - Christine M.
(nee Fintak)
Of Hamburg, unexpectedly April 2, 2020. Mother of Michael, Mark (Tracy), Matthew (Niki) and Tony (Kim) DiOrio; grandmother of Cassandra, Elizabeth, Myah, Dominic, Rita, Ruby, Gia and Drea DiOrio; sister of Frederick, Ronald and Robert Fintak, Maryanne Halladay and Suzanne Shouldice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter & Paul Church, Thursday, at 10 AM. Limited capacity with face masks required. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 20, 2020.
