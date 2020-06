CYRANKOWSKI - Christine E. (nee Miesowicz)Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Cyrankowski; dearest mother of Cherie (Mark) Trzepacz, Ron (Marie) Cyrankowski Jr. and Lisa Cyrankowski (Jeffrey Smaczniak); loving grandmother of Jaxon, Kristen and Ashley; sister of Gerald (late Christine) Miesowicz (Yvonne), late Lorraine (Ted) Skowron and late Leonard (Christine) Miesowicz. Also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, a Memorial Mass will be held for family and friends at a future date and time to be announced. Chris was a member of the Bellevue Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and was a karaoke queen. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Society or Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com