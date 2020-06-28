CYRANKOWSKI - Christine E. (nee Miesowicz)
Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Cyrankowski; dearest mother of Cherie (Mark) Trzepacz, Ron (Marie) Cyrankowski Jr. and Lisa Cyrankowski (Jeffrey Smaczniak); loving grandmother of Jaxon, Kristen and Ashley; sister of Gerald (late Christine) Miesowicz (Yvonne), late Lorraine (Ted) Skowron and late Leonard (Christine) Miesowicz. Also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, a Memorial Mass will be held for family and friends at a future date and time to be announced. Chris was a member of the Bellevue Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and was a karaoke queen. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Society or Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Cyrankowski; dearest mother of Cherie (Mark) Trzepacz, Ron (Marie) Cyrankowski Jr. and Lisa Cyrankowski (Jeffrey Smaczniak); loving grandmother of Jaxon, Kristen and Ashley; sister of Gerald (late Christine) Miesowicz (Yvonne), late Lorraine (Ted) Skowron and late Leonard (Christine) Miesowicz. Also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current COVID-19 conditions, a Memorial Mass will be held for family and friends at a future date and time to be announced. Chris was a member of the Bellevue Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and was a karaoke queen. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Society or Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.