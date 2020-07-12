TROMBLE - Christine E.
May 2, 2020. Loving mother of Justin (fiance Melissa Kyler), Stephen McGinnis Jr. and Briana McGinnis; beloved daughter of Charles N. and Alice (nee Burns) Tromble; soon to be Grandma of Vikki and Alex; dear sister of Cathleen (David) Thompson and Edward W. (Karen) Tromble; survived by nieces and nephews; companion of James Sciarrino. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Friday, July 17, from 6-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14223, on Saturday, July 18th, at 11:00 AM. New York State Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com