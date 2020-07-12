1/1
Christine E. TROMBLE
TROMBLE - Christine E.
May 2, 2020. Loving mother of Justin (fiance Melissa Kyler), Stephen McGinnis Jr. and Briana McGinnis; beloved daughter of Charles N. and Alice (nee Burns) Tromble; soon to be Grandma of Vikki and Alex; dear sister of Cathleen (David) Thompson and Edward W. (Karen) Tromble; survived by nieces and nephews; companion of James Sciarrino. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Friday, July 17, from 6-8 PM. All are invited to attend a Memorial Service at New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14223, on Saturday, July 18th, at 11:00 AM. New York State Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
(716) 836-2935
