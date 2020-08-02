1/1
Christine (Terranova) GAMBACORTA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAMBACORTA - Christine (nee Terranova)
July 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Dr. Peter (Katherine) Gambacorta and Dr. Michael (Torri) Gambacorta; loving grandmother of Michael "Cole", Peter, Alexander, Ella and Thomas Gambacorta; dear sister of Carmen (Mary) Terranova, Paul (Anne) Terranova, Noelle Gilmartin and Cathy (David) Abel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, at 11 AM at The Chapel, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved