McMANUS - Sister Christine, Ssmn
Died peacefully at Roswell Hospital July 4, 2020. Sister Christine is survived by her two younger sisters, Terri (Edward) Mirowski and Mary (David) Tur, her nieces and nephews Andrea Mirowski, Darcy Mirowski, Lisa Swierczynski, Nicholas Tur, and Sarah Tur, her Aunt Virginia Damasiewicz, many great-nieces and nephews and her beloved Sisters of St. Mary. She was predeceased by her mother Theresa (nee Michalak) McManus and her brother John McManus. Sister taught art at St. Paul's School, Kenmore, and Annunciation Grade School, Buffalo, New York. After retiring from teaching she was very active with People's Inc., and Senior Home Care. She became an active member of SHH, Laughter group, drumming and TOPS. Sister's creativity, energy and joy will be greatly missed. Due to the coronavirus concerns, the funeral Mass and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Mary, St. Mary Center, 245 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213. Please share your condolences at www.hampfuneral.com