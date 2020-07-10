1/1
Sister Christine McMANUS SSMN
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McMANUS SSMN - Sister
Christine
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Sister Christine is survived by her two younger sisters, Terriann (Edward) Mirowski and Mary (David) Tur; her nieces and nephew Andrea Mirowski, Darcy Mirowski, Lisa Swierczynski, Nicholas Tur, and Sarah Tur; her Aunt Virginia Damasiewicz; many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and her beloved Sisters of St. Mary; she was predeceased by her mother, Theresa (nee Michalak) McManus and her brother John McManus. Family and friends will be present Sunday, 1-3 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of her Life will take place at 2:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Sister Christine's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved