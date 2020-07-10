McMANUS SSMN - Sister
Christine
Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Sister Christine is survived by her two younger sisters, Terriann (Edward) Mirowski and Mary (David) Tur; her nieces and nephew Andrea Mirowski, Darcy Mirowski, Lisa Swierczynski, Nicholas Tur, and Sarah Tur; her Aunt Virginia Damasiewicz; many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and her beloved Sisters of St. Mary; she was predeceased by her mother, Theresa (nee Michalak) McManus and her brother John McManus. Family and friends will be present Sunday, 1-3 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of her Life will take place at 2:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Sister Christine's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com