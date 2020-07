McMANUS SSMN - SisterChristinePassed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Sister Christine is survived by her two younger sisters, Terriann (Edward) Mirowski and Mary (David) Tur; her nieces and nephew Andrea Mirowski, Darcy Mirowski, Lisa Swierczynski, Nicholas Tur, and Sarah Tur; her Aunt Virginia Damasiewicz; many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and her beloved Sisters of St. Mary; she was predeceased by her mother, Theresa (nee Michalak) McManus and her brother John McManus. Family and friends will be present Sunday, 1-3 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Celebration of her Life will take place at 2:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Sister Christine's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences at www.Pietszak.com