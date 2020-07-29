LESSER - Christopher D.
July 27, 2020, age 57. Dear father of David C. Lesser, Karen L. Schmitt and Benjamin T. Schmitt; special friend of Barbara Hewitt; son of the late Allan and Rita; brother of Paul Lesser and Jennifer (Anthony) Rocco; uncle of Phillip, Samantha Rocco, Nathan and Jeffrey Lesser. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Thursday, 10 AM, please assemble at church. Chris was an Engineer Section Head at Moog and was an Eagle Scout. Online condolences may be shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com