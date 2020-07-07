BONK - Christopher J.
Christopher J. Bonk, 56, of Niagara Falls, formerly of North Tonawanda, Friday (July 3, 2020) at home. Mr. Bonk was born in North Tonawanda on July 16, 1963 to Frank and Alice (Kipa) Bonk. Christopher had an associates degree in applied science from Niagara County Community College, in his spare time he volunteered at his church and worked at the Polish Nook. Christopher was predeceased by his parents and his brothers Francis, and Paul. Christopher is survived by his sister Karen (Peter) Fiala, uncle of Nicholas, Michelle (Mike), Maria (Joe), and Peter (Erica), great uncle of Nate, Delaney, Michael, Caitlin, Christopher, and Onalee, also surviving are many relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Please assemble at the gate. Arrangements by Wattengel Funeral Home. Wattengel.com