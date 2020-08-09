1/1
Christopher M. "Chris" KNOOP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNOOP - Christopher M. "Chris"
July 26, 2020, of Bartow, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of Eleanor (Nagel) Knoop; beloved father of Jennifer (Dean) Nagel and Kevin (Dolly) Knoop; grandpa of Harley and Hunter Paul and Jace and Annalyce Knoop; son of the late Richard Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Colern) Knoop; brother of Jack Malizia, Pat Nowicki, Rick, Dennis, Kelly, Judy, Shawn and Dan Knoop; predeceased by brothers David Malizia, Jay and Jody Knoop; son-in-law of Mary Nagel and the late Edwin Nagel; survived by many other relatives and friends. Chris proudly served our country as a staff sergeant MP in Iraq during Desert Storm/ Desert Shield. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, FL at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved