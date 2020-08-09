KNOOP - Christopher M. "Chris"

July 26, 2020, of Bartow, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of Eleanor (Nagel) Knoop; beloved father of Jennifer (Dean) Nagel and Kevin (Dolly) Knoop; grandpa of Harley and Hunter Paul and Jace and Annalyce Knoop; son of the late Richard Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Colern) Knoop; brother of Jack Malizia, Pat Nowicki, Rick, Dennis, Kelly, Judy, Shawn and Dan Knoop; predeceased by brothers David Malizia, Jay and Jody Knoop; son-in-law of Mary Nagel and the late Edwin Nagel; survived by many other relatives and friends. Chris proudly served our country as a staff sergeant MP in Iraq during Desert Storm/ Desert Shield. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, FL at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store