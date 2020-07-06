SCHULTZ - Christopher M.
July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Gerspach); devoted father of Christopher Schultz Jr., Tracy (Robert) Beckstrom and Jennifer (Robert) Short; grandfather of Kayden, Keira, Justice and Sarah; dearest brother of Larry Schultz, and the late Colleen (Richard) Miller and late Susan (Ron) Bauer; also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday 1 - 6:30 PM, where services will follow at 6:30 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Schultz's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com