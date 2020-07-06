1/1
Christopher M. SCHULTZ
1959 - 2020
SCHULTZ - Christopher M.
July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Gerspach); devoted father of Christopher Schultz Jr., Tracy (Robert) Beckstrom and Jennifer (Robert) Short; grandfather of Kayden, Keira, Justice and Sarah; dearest brother of Larry Schultz, and the late Colleen (Richard) Miller and late Susan (Ron) Bauer; also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Wednesday 1 - 6:30 PM, where services will follow at 6:30 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Schultz's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
01:00 - 06:30 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUL
8
Service
06:30 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about Chris. You're whole family is in our prayers.
Al Long
Friend
July 5, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of your loss. . Prayers are sent.
Sam Barone
Friend
July 5, 2020
Carol I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Chris. May you find His Peace during this very difficult time. Noelle Doyle
Noelle Doyle
Friend
July 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry for your loss.
Sandra Klin Womeldorf
July 5, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, I loved Chris. He was a great guy and funny too. He will be missed God bless.
Nancy Calamita-Lanier
Friend
July 5, 2020
Carol, Chris, Tracy, Jen and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Chris was a great man. I have amazing memories of bike rides, home movies, Thanksgiving dinners, and church services spent with him. He leaves a legacy that can never be matched. All my love you you.
Elizabeth Forkl
Friend
July 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Valentine Fudala
Friend
