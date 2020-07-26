1/1
Christopher P. WALSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALSH - Christopher P.
July 24, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee McMahon) Walsh; devoted father of Patrick (Kim) Walsh, Kathleen (Robert) Knoer, Sheila (Michael) Meegan and Colleen Walsh; dearest stepfather of Damian (Jeanette) Keena; loving grandfather of C.P., Andrew, Michael (Jen), Timothy (Amanda), Colin, Evan, Chelsea, Jack and nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Rita Cone; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services to be held privately. Ever a proud Democrat, in lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials in his memory to the Biden Victory Fund or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Mr. Walsh was a United States Army veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Walsh's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved