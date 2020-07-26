WALSH - Christopher P.
July 24, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee McMahon) Walsh; devoted father of Patrick (Kim) Walsh, Kathleen (Robert) Knoer, Sheila (Michael) Meegan and Colleen Walsh; dearest stepfather of Damian (Jeanette) Keena; loving grandfather of C.P., Andrew, Michael (Jen), Timothy (Amanda), Colin, Evan, Chelsea, Jack and nine great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Rita Cone; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services to be held privately. Ever a proud Democrat, in lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials in his memory to the Biden Victory Fund or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Mr. Walsh was a United States Army veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Mr. Walsh's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com