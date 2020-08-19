Christopher PANEK

Chris came into my office around 1999 representing a trucking company. I was thinking who is this giant, laughing, loud trucking guy? 20 seconds later, he felt like an old friend, 20 years later he was an old friend. When a human can make a connection like that, I would imagine he spreads that love everywhere he goes, and by what I am reading, he did. I will miss you a lot. I already do.





Amelia Jarzynski

Friend