Christopher PANEK
PANEK - Christopher
Passed away on August 17, 2020. Beloved father of Cooper Panek; loving companion of Sally Shea; beloved son of Frank and Patricia (Buczkowski) Panek, brother of Gary (Nancy) Panek, Brian (Kelly) Panek and Tim (Amy) Panek; also survived by many nieces, nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, as you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 33% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church), the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow the Mass, Chris was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, he was a member of the Plattsburgh State College Hockey Hall of Fame and was an All American while playing hockey there. Chris coached the Bishop Timon Hockey Team when they won the NYS State Hockey Championships, he also played in the AHL for the New Haven Nighthawks. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Chris's family. He was a great guy that we were blessed to get to know through our son's hockey playing days in high school and at Canisius College.
Vince and Rosanne Scarsella
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Words cannot express the loss we all feel. Chris you were a SPECIAL person and will be missed dearly. I know we all have a story to tell. I will cherish my story. You will always have a place in my heart. Rest in peace my friend. Until we meet again. I love you. Joanne Broad
Joanne Broad
Friend
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Chris was a great guy and will be missed by all who knew him!
Mary Kieffer
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
Chris came into my office around 1999 representing a trucking company. I was thinking who is this giant, laughing, loud trucking guy? 20 seconds later, he felt like an old friend, 20 years later he was an old friend. When a human can make a connection like that, I would imagine he spreads that love everywhere he goes, and by what I am reading, he did. I will miss you a lot. I already do.

Amelia Jarzynski
Friend
August 19, 2020
My sincere and deepest condolences to all of the Panek family and everyone whose lives have been touched by Chris. He was such a bright light....gone way too soon. RIP Chris....
Tim Melligan
Friend
August 19, 2020
Best Bartender ever John and I loved going to “ Can You Dig It “ with friends when Chris was bartending, Danced and sang all night long!! We will miss him always ❤❤❤
John and Donna Rigby
August 19, 2020
I cannot believe you are gone. I will miss your birthday texts and the odd crazy phone message. It’s been a long time, but I appreciate the memories we shared. You always made me and the family laugh. Sending love to the entire family at this terribly difficult time.
Laura Sabourin
Friend
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
We were deeply saddened to hear of Chris's passing. He brought smiles to so many people and had such a good soul. ❤ May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief and help you in the days ahead. Sending our deepest condolences and prayers for peace to his family.
Dawn Sylves
Friend
August 19, 2020
Aunt Pat, Uncle Frank, I’m , Brian and Gary, I cannot even finds the words to tell you how so very sorry I am. We loved Chris so much and will miss him deeply. Please reach out if you all need anything. Our prayers are with you all.

Joelle
Joelle stanton
Family
August 19, 2020
Brian, Kelly and the whole Panek family,
hearts are broken for all of you. Prayers, sympathetic thoughts and strength are being sent your way. Hold each other tight

Love you all!

Sharon and Jim Morrissey
Sharon Morrissey
Friend
