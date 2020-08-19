Christopher PANEK

PANEK - Christopher
Passed away on August 17, 2020. Beloved father of Cooper Panek; loving companion of Sally Shea; beloved son of Frank and Patricia (Buczkowski) Panek, brother of Gary (Nancy) Panek, Brian (Kelly) Panek and Tim (Amy) Panek; also survived by many nieces, nephews, six great-nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, as you prepare to attend, please be aware that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. With the current 33% capacity restrictions, your entry into our funeral home may be delayed. Thank you for comfort and support to the family and your patience in following these mandated restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (please assemble at church), the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow the Mass, Chris was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, he was a member of the Plattsburgh State College Hockey Hall of Fame and was an All American while playing hockey there. Chris coached the Bishop Timon Hockey Team when they won the NYS State Hockey Championships, he also played in the AHL for the New Haven Nighthawks. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com