Christy Marie (Barnas) McHUGH
McHUGH - Christy Marie
(nee Barnas)
June 21, 2020. Wife of Patrick McHugh; loving mother of Jason Kochmanski, Jr. and Courtney Kochmanski; beloved daughter of Shari Barnas. Family and friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Please assemble at church. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
