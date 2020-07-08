McHUGH - Christy Marie
(nee Barnas)
June 21, 2020. Wife of Patrick McHugh; loving mother of Jason Kochmanski, Jr. and Courtney Kochmanski; beloved daughter of Shari Barnas. Family and friends may call Friday, from 4-7 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 25% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218. Please assemble at church. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com