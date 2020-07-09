POHLMAN - Cindy H.
July 4, 2020. Loving mother of Jessyca (Eric) Batcho and Zachary (Malerie Saunders) Riehle; cherished "CeCe" of Andi Batcho; beloved daughter of Virginia Pohlman and the late James Pohlman; dear sister of Karol (Rick) Rejman and Kim (Mark) Koscielniak; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Brian Riehle. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Saturday, July 11th, from 11 AM to 2 PM. NYS Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. If donations desired, they may be made in Cindy's memory to Kathleen Mary House, www.kathleenmaryhouse.org
