1/1
Cindy H. POHLMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POHLMAN - Cindy H.
July 4, 2020. Loving mother of Jessyca (Eric) Batcho and Zachary (Malerie Saunders) Riehle; cherished "CeCe" of Andi Batcho; beloved daughter of Virginia Pohlman and the late James Pohlman; dear sister of Karol (Rick) Rejman and Kim (Mark) Koscielniak; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; dear friend of Brian Riehle. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., for Memorial Visitations on Saturday, July 11th, from 11 AM to 2 PM. NYS Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. If donations desired, they may be made in Cindy's memory to Kathleen Mary House, www.kathleenmaryhouse.org. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
(716) 836-2935
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved