LEVI - Claire (nee Levy)

Formerly of Buffalo, passed away on August 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Rabbi Sue Levi Elwell of Philadelphia, PA; she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Charles Levi, in 2012; by her son, John Levi in 1987; and by her daughter, Elizabeth Levi in 2018. Like her husband, she was born and attended high school and college and graduate school in Buffalo, at the State University. After her retirement from the Buffalo Public School system, she moved to Philadelphia with her husband in 1995. Claire is survived by her children, Sue, Amy Levi of Albuquerque and James Levi of Minneapolis; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.







