Clara G. (LaMarti) SZAFRANSKI
SZAFRANSKI - Clara G. (nee LaMarti)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen D. Szafranski, Jr.; devoted mother of Debra (Ron) DiCioccio, Latina (Jeffrey) Cherry and Stephan Szafranski; cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Latino and Maria LaMarti; dear sister of Elga (late Lindy) Moretti, Albert (Ann) LaMarti and the late John LaMarti; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Pursuant of the unpausing NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
