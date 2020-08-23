HANRAHAN - Clara R.
(nee Chmiel)
Of West Seneca, at the age of 83, on August 20, 2020. Former Wife of Thomas S. Hanrahan; mother of Patricia, James, Margaret and the late Thomas M. and Michael P. Hanrahan; sister of Joan M. Woodley; grandmother of Adam L. and Nicole B. Hanrahan; great-grandmother of Jayden K. Castro; aunt of Sherry A. Wiegand. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 PM at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, same location as Norman E. Gannon & Sons, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current Capacity Restrictions, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. Please visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com