Yox - Clarence R.
August 4, 1943 - June 17, 2020. Dear husband of Mary Ellen Yox (nee Corbett); loving father of Susan M. Stevenson of Rochester, NY; proud grandfather of Tyler Richard Stevenson and twins Abby Rose and Ella Jane Stevenson; devoted son of the late Clarence and Mary Anne (nee Attea) Yox; loving brother of Robert and the late Richard Yox; dear brother-in-law of Louis (late Marjorie Corbett) Marcy; special uncle of Laura Ellen (James Kazmierczak) and their children Maya and Brian, and Michael (Jennifer) Marcy and their sons Sean and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Clarence was a graduate of Baker Victory High School. He attended Bryant and Stratton Business Institute. He was a veteran of the US Army and was stationed at Fort Meyer, Virginia, as a Medic during the Vietnam Era. Clarence retired from National Fuel Gas Company after 30 years of service. He was a real estate Agent for Park Realty in South Buffalo for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (Msgr. Nash Council). He and his family are parishoners of Our Lady of Victory Basilica. A Private Burial was held at the convenience of the family at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, NY. There will be a Memorial Mass for Clarence at a future date. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.